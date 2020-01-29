SigFig Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after buying an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 307,541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,548,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $182.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $146.08 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.