Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $161.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $146.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

