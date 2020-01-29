Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Up 10.9% in January

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 502,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Signature Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a one year low of $111.91 and a one year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

