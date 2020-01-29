Silent Notary One Day Volume Reaches $43,546.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $139,448.00 and approximately $43,546.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.