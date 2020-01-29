Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. 5,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. Silgan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

