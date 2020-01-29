Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. Silgan also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS.

Silgan stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

