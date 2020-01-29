Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. Silgan also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.28-2.38 EPS.

Shares of SLGN stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. 5,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,646. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Silgan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $32.06.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

