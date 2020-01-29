Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57 to $0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $209 million to $219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.46 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.