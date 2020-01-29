Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAF. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of FRA:WAF traded up €10.84 ($12.60) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €101.20 ($117.67). 576,506 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.57. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a one year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

