Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Siltronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

Get Siltronic alerts:

FRA:WAF traded up €10.84 ($12.60) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €101.20 ($117.67). 576,506 shares of the company traded hands. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.57.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.