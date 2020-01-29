SingularDTV Trading Up 2.6% This Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Braziliex, Ethfinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $21,612.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Binance, Braziliex, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

