Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Update

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 159,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SINO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 1,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,436. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.40.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

