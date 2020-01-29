Sitime (SITM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Sitime to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SITM opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Sitime has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87.

In related news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist bought 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sitime from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

