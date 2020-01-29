SIX (SIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $298,126.00

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. SIX has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $298,126.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. Over the last week, SIX has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.03126892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&. The official website for SIX is six.network. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork.

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

