Skrumble Network (SKM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $1.19 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, LBank and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.03097967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00118519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network.

Skrumble Network Token Trading

Skrumble Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bilaxy, Gate.io, LBank, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.