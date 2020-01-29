SL Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,644 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 4.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 204,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 223.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 197,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. 578,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,045. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $77.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

