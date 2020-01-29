SL Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SL Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 3.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,922,000 after acquiring an additional 635,252 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 543,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 140,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. 21,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,500. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

