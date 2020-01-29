SL Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

SL Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,685 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 5.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 811,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,751. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

