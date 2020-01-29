SL Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

SL Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 5.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,945,000 after acquiring an additional 269,500 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in Williams Companies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,197,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,178,000 after acquiring an additional 844,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,626,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. 257,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,988,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

