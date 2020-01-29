SL Advisors LLC Sells 18,569 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

SL Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for 4.3% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,068,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

