Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $30,360.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00.

Slack stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 7,142,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,691. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

