SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 13,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SM Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. 145,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,112. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,362 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,799,000 after buying an additional 582,176 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,985,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after buying an additional 529,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

