SmartCash Price Hits $0.0037 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.27 million and $461,422.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,262.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.01869441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.04054371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00638869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00127476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00751435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009734 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027618 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00676128 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.