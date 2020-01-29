Smartshare Price Up 18% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $18.94 and $32.15. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $913,291.00 and approximately $166,499.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.03142129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $51.55, $7.50, $50.98, $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.