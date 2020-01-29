Smith & Nephew Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 717 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,253% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,389,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,631,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,259,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 4,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

