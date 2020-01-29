SnowGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $383,989.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $383,989.00 and $68,422.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,341.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.22 or 0.01873805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.08 or 0.04107365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00640427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00131634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00750292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009686 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00696206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,865,240 coins and its circulating supply is 21,788,148 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

