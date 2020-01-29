Social Send Trading Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $199,622.00 and $37.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010397 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002997 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005448 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,328,102 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

