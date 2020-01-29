Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €35.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.64 ($39.11).

Shares of SOW traded down €4.05 ($4.71) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €28.91 ($33.62). 2,171,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.19. Software has a 1 year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1 year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

