Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SOW. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.64 ($39.11).

Get Software alerts:

Software stock traded down €4.05 ($4.71) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.91 ($33.62). 2,171,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.19. Software has a 1 year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1 year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.