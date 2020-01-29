Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Update

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLGL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,051. The firm has a market cap of $253.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. Sol Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.