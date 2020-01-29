Solaris (XLR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC, Kucoin and Cryptohub. In the last week, Solaris has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a total market cap of $319,565.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000329 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,799,345 coins and its circulating supply is 1,799,338 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

