Soma (SCT) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Exchanges

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Soma has a market capitalization of $145,412.00 and $42,959.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soma token can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Soma has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Soma

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

