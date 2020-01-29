SoMee.Social Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,469.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded up 9% against the US dollar. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $234,386.00 and approximately $1,469.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoMee.Social token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.03076233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00192032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SoMee.Social was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,388,064 tokens. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social.

SoMee.Social can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

