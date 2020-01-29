Sonos (SONO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Sonos to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sonos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonos stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -172.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

