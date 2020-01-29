SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SOHO)

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a payout ratio of -133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

