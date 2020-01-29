Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,610 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

In other Southern news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

