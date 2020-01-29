Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMBC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $334.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.70. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

