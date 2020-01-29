Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

SMBC stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $334.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMBC shares. BidaskClub lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

