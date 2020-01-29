Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Southwest Airlines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 263,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.