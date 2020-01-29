Soverain (SOVE) Price Hits $0.0648 on Top Exchanges

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Soverain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Soverain has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Soverain has a total market cap of $163,967.00 and approximately $1,271.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile

Soverain’s total supply is 2,530,354 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,275 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Soverain

Soverain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

