S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $297.28 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $185.59 and a twelve month high of $299.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

