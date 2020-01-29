S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of S&P Global worth $163,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $297.28 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $185.59 and a 1 year high of $299.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.