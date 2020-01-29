Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Up 12.7% in January

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

