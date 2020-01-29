SparksPay (SPK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $9,036.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

