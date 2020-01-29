SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Update

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

