SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 607.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $147.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $149.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.73.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.