SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Position Decreased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 551,781 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 448,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 142,022 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 219.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 141,673 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$49.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,150. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $49.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

