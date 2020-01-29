SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 419,734 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 417,558 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 159,521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. 54,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,593. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4019 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

