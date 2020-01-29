SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,822 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $39.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

