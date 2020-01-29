SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,644,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538,816 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 3.11% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $86,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,689,756. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

